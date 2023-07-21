Mohanlal took to Twitter to extend a hearty congratulations to the winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2022. Mahesh Narayanan won Best Director award for Ariyippu, Vincy Aloshious won Best Actress for her role as Rekha, while Mammootty got Best Actor for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Kunchacko Boban also took home the trophy for acting for Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Winners: Mammootty, Vincy Aloysius, Kunchacko Boban Win Major Acting Honours; Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Bags Best Movie – See Full List Of Winners.

View Mohanlal's Tweet Here:

Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka - my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 21, 2023

