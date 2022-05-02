KGF 2 continues to create an impressive record at the box office. The magnum opus helmed by Prashanth Neel, starring Yash in the lead, the Hindi version of the film stands at a total of Rs 369.58 crore. KGF Chapter 2: Yash Celebrates the Film’s Success With Prashanth Neel by Cutting a Delicious Cake.

KGF 2 Hindi Version Collection In India

#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/UkOLMVexSU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2022

