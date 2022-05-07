KGF: Chapter 2 continues to see a fantastic response from the audience. The film starring Yash in the lead has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. The total collection of the film’s Hindi version stands at Rs 401.80 crore. KGF 2 Box Office: Yash’s Film Mints Rs 391.65 Crore, Beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal To Be Second Highest Grossing Film In Hindi.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

#KGF2 is 400 NOT OUT... ⭐ Braves #IPL2022 ⭐ Braves new films week after week Yet, triumphantly gallops to ₹ 400 cr Club... Expect another power-packed weekend, biz should jump across mass circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 401.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/LFQOYSx4Az — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2022

