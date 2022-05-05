Yash’s film KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal that had earned Rs 387.38 crore. KGF 2 minted Rs 391.65 crore and has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film.

KGF 2 Rules At The Box Office

BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/PdImtreDrB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)