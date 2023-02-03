The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha have finally revealed when the Malayalam flick will release on the big screens. Well, as the Abhilash Joshiy's directorial is all set to hit the cinema halls on Onam 2023 in August this year. The actioner also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. King of Kotha: Second Look of Dulquer Salmaan's Film to Drop on February 3 At This Time; Studio Shares Update With a Video Montage to the Star.

King of Kotha to Release During Onam:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)