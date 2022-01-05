Kunchacko Boban has some films lined-up and one among them is Ariyippu. This Malayalam film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, whose last directorial project was Take Off, released in 2017. Chackochan, as the actor is fondly called, has shared an update to all his fans from the upcoming project. Sharing a BTS picture from the sets of Ariyippu the actor has revealed that the Noida schedule of the film has commenced. Chackochan who is seen in a rugged avatar, can be seen taking a look at a shot.

Kunchacko Boban On Ariyippu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)