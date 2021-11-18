Kunchacko Boban has intriguing films lined-up and one among them is Bheemante Vazhi. Written by Chemban Vinod Jose and directed by Ashraf Hamza, the upcoming Malayalam film is a comedy drama. Chinnu Chandni will be seen playing the female lead as a Judo trainer. The recently released trailer gave a glimpse of how a set of small town people require land for at least one vehicle to pass. The fight is about road access and Chackochan would be seen making an attempt to win this fight. The makers have announced that the film will be released in theatres on December 3.

Bheemante Vazhi Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)