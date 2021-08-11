Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathews' Malayalam thriller film Kuruthi is out on Amazon Prime Video and the netizens have already given their verdict. Twitter users are amazed by Sukumaran's performance in the film. Kuruthi is a story about how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice. Helmed by Manu Warrier, the flick also stars Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles. Check Out Kuruthi Twitter reaction below:

Kurthi Twitter Reactions:

The Ultimate Power!

Fantastic!

#Kuruthireview : Tale of hate explained in a nest possible manner. Hidden hate is dangerous than hate. #kuruthionprime. Fantastic performance from @PrithviOfficial and mamookoya. Roshan Mathews and the female lead done their parts so well. @FilmCompanion @fcompanionsouth . — Varadh Krishna Prakash (@KrishnaVaradh) August 11, 2021

Hard!

My @PrithviOfficial, #Kuruthi is an extremely nuanced and hard hitting film that is very difficult to make and execute. Brilliant work as an actor and #SupriyaMenon has done a great job as a producer! #KuruthiOnPrime is a gripping watch that hits you very hard! — Shakthi V (@v_shakthi) August 11, 2021

Amazing!

Nail biting and Gripping!

#Kuruthi @PrimeVideoIN Nail biting & gripping. 👍 up writer Anish & Dir Manu Warrier camera Abhinandan in their narrative to keep u hooked to this home invasion thriller on a topical & relevant subject. Anchored superbly by @PrithviOfficial, #RoshanMathew, #Mammukoya & #Srindaa. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 11, 2021

Bold and Daring!

#Kuruthi is a bold and daring take on the communal war (Hindu vs Muslim). The dialogues are hard-hitting yet the execution remains engaging throughout within the action thriller format. @PrithviOfficial is fab as the deadly antagonist Laiq. #RoshanMathew and #Srinda are earnest! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 11, 2021

Stunning!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)