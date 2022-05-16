The makers have announced the title of VD11 and also shared the first look of the film’s lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The family entertainer titled as Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The upcoming flick is all set to be released on December 23. Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Untitled Film To Be ‘A Lovely Family Entertainer’, Says Director Shiva Nirvana.

