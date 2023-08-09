The first trailer for Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now out! The film's trailer introduces Vijay's Viplav to Samantha's Aradhya during a trip in Kashmir. Then begins their love story when they tell their families about each other, but Aradhya's father is against it. Now some netizens who watched the trailer seemed to like it, whereas some others feel the plot is overused, or that most of the story was revealed in the trailer. Check out the reactions below.

Watch Kushi Trailer Here:

Samantha's Lovely Performance

Any look, any role, she effortlessly pulls it off. #Samantha is winning hearts with her lovely performance and gorgeous look in #Kushi trailer once again. 👍👌 @Samanthaprabhu2pic.twitter.com/rRZCERoNHa — Films Spicy (@Films_Spicy) August 9, 2023

A Routine Story

#Kushi Trailer out now✅ A routine story which we have witnessed in many movies !! But promises a feel good entertainer 💫 In Theatres from Sep 1st 👍 pic.twitter.com/fWsYgYaZDv — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 9, 2023

TMI

Looks like they revealed the entire story of the movie through the trailer 😀 — HF_7 (@HF____7) August 9, 2023

Great Entertainer

Disappointing

#Kushi trailer - Boring and disappointed ! — Vijay (@vijaitarak9999) August 9, 2023

