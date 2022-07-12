Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s 75th film has been announced! The makers have shared a teaser video and revealed that the actress has teamed up with director Nilesh Krishnaa for the project. The shooting of this untitled film is expected to begin soon. The film is produced by Trident Arts, Naad Sstudios and Zee Studios.

Lady Superstar 75 Teaser

