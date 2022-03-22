The University of Mysore conferred an honorary doctorate posthumously on Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The prestigious award was received by the late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the award. Ashwini shared pictures from the event on Twitter.

Puneeth Rajkumar Conferred Honorary Doctorate Posthumously

On behalf of our family, friends & fans, It is an honour to receive the Doctorate for Shri Puneeth Rajkumar. I sincerely thank University of Mysore for their love & regards. ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್‍ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವಾನ್ವಿತ ಡಾಕ್ಟರೇಟ್ ನೀಡಿದ ಮೈಸೂರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾನಿಲಯಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ವಂದನೆಗಳು. pic.twitter.com/ZMGsjEMfV7 — Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@ashwinipuneet) March 22, 2022

