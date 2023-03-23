The team of Leo was busy shooting in Kashmir. The makers have shared a post on Twitter and announced that the Kashmir schedule of Thalapathy Vijay starrer, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been wrapped up. Leo: Cast and Crew of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Mark Themselves Safe on Twitter After Earthquake Tremors Hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Leo Film Kashmir Schedule Wrap

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)