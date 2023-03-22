The cast and crew of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller film Leo, starring Vijay, has shared that they are safe after they felt tremors in Jammu a Kashmir. Strong tremors were felt in India after an quake jolted Afghanistan on Tuesday night. Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Netizens Say Tremors Felt in Kashmir and Punjab Too.

The 'Leo' team took to their Twitter page to share that they are safe. Seven Screen Studios, makers of the film shared that they are safe by sharing a Vadivelu GIF from the film 'Chandramukhi'.

"We are safe nanba! - Team #LEO," they tweeted. Leo: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay in Kashmir for the Shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film (Watch Video).

We are safe nanba 😇 - Team #LEO pic.twitter.com/WAOeiP94uM — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) March 21, 2023

This would be a second collaboration between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the hit Master. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham and Priya Anand among others.

