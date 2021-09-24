As the latest film which has gone the digital route is Kavin and Amritha’s LIFT, the makers have shifted the focus to its promotion. The trailer of the film was released today and it is scary enough for all horror film lovers to find it intriguing. The movie will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)