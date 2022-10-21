Karthi-starrer Sardar released in theatres today (October 21). Touted to be an action thriller, the plot of the film revolves around a spy, who is estranged from his family due to a mission. Having said that, early reviews of the movie are out and audiences are loving every bit of it. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma and Munishkanth in key roles. Check out Sardar's review by netizens below. Sardar Teaser: Karthi and Raashii Khanna’s Action-Thriller Looks Rip-Roaring (Watch Video).

'Blockbuster'

#Sardar Blockbuster Material, 🥳🔥🔥🔥 Sambavam.. One of the Best From @Karthi_Offl anna Complete Package from @psmithran with Social Message Vera Mariii Vera Maaariiiiii.... 🔥🔥 Silent Sambavam..#SardarDeepavali — Manibharathi Selvaraj (@smbmanibharathi) October 21, 2022

'Winner'

#Sardar - Quality stuff with so much data research ! Yet another winner for Annan @karthi_offl ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 21, 2022

'Ultimate'

Half way through #Sardar ULTIMATE 🔥🔥 Thiri yethivitta Semma sound ah tevedichitu iruku Superb core content & extremely supportive fast pace narrative thriller. Enjoying this thoroughly — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) October 21, 2022

'Complete Package'

'Nailed It'

The #SARDAR entry 🔥🔥🔥@gvprakash background score just nailed it man.jail sequence awesome definitely a worthy watch @Karthi_Offl Anna vera level great work na — Vishnu (@iam_Vishnuuu) October 21, 2022

