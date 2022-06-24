Maamannan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies’ banner. The latter would also be starring in this upcoming film along with Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu. The second schedule of the political thriller has been wrapped up and the makers have shared celebration pictures from the sets. Maamannan: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu In Mari Selvaraj’s Next!

It’s A Wrap For Maamannan

