Maanaadu, one of the most awaited South films starring Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles has now got a release date. The makers of the movie revealed that the political thriller will release in theatres this Diwali. The flick is helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)