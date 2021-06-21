On the occasion of World Music Day 2021, the makers of Maanaadu has released a lyrical video of Meherezylaa. The song is catchy and peppy and sees Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan dancing to the tunes. The melody is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Rizwan, Raja Bhavatharini.

Have a Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)