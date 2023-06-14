The Tamil flick Maaveeran, which is titled as Mahaveerudu in Telugu, is the upcoming film directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film’s lead stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar have crooned the second single titled “Vannarapettayila”. The duo is sure to take you by surprise with this track, which is an upbeat number composed by Bharath Sankar. Maaveeran Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Gets Preponed; Actioner to Arrive in Theatres on July 14 (View Poster).

Watch “Vannarapettayila” Lyrical Video Below:

