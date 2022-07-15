Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with Madonne Ashwin for a Tamil – Telugu bilingual movie. The upcoming project has been titled Maaveeran in Tamil and Mahaveerudu in Telugu. The makers have revealed the actor’s first look from the film and he can be seen in a raw, rugged and menacing avatar. His transformation is sure to leave the audience impressed.

Watch The Teaser Of Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)