The official teaser of Vikram's upcoming film Mahaan from the director Karthik Subbaraj is finally out and we see a stylish protagonist who is compelled to become a great man but ideologically exact opposite to Gandhi as promised to his father. The lead plays the liquor mafia's leading member and is seen in different looks that showcase his versatility. Dhruv Vikram also makes an appearance by the end of the teaser. Mahaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Mahaan Teaser

