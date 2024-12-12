Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday on December 12. The Thalaiva has turned 74. To make his day even more special, actors and friends from all over the film fraternity have wished the megastar a very happy birthday. From actors Dhanush, Vijay, Mammootty, and Kamal Haasan to Sivakarthikeyan, they have shared posts on social media to make the superstar's birthday even more memorable. Rajinikanth Birthday: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Sends Warm Wishes to the Megastar (View Post).

Dhanush

Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva 🙏🙏🙏 @rajinikanth sir ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2024

Vijay

Mammootty

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth ,May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever. 😊 pic.twitter.com/dWA87vENh3 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2024

Kamal Haasan

Nelson Dilipkumar

SJ Suryah

“Best wishes to SSI Productions & @Subbiahshan for the grand success of #Thalapathi re-release! Happy Birthday to the our SUPERSTAR ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ sir 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 great year sir 🥰always ur fan SJSuryah pic.twitter.com/WzvmK4SEFg — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) December 11, 2024

Karthik Subbaraj

Sivakarthikeyan

