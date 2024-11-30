Vidaamuyarchi, the highly anticipated action thriller, stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, alongside Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The makers dropped the film’s teaser on November 29, which has already amassed over 8 million views. Kumar’s intense and stylish look in the teaser has been widely praised, including by renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Subbaraj not only lauded the teaser but also described the lead actor’s appearance as ‘dashingly cool’. Check out his post below: ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra Hint at Dark Antagonistic Roles in Ajith Kumar’s Starrer (Watch Video).

Karthik Subbaraj About Ajith Kumar in ‘Vidaamuyarchi’

#VidaaMuyarchi teaser is Super Stylish & Intense 👌👌 #Ajith sir looks dashingly cool 👌🔥💥 All the best #MagizhThirumeni sir @anirudhofficial & whole team 👍👍 https://t.co/hwoFzzbXr8 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)