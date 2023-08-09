Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar along with their kids are vacaying in Scotland. The actor, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, has been showered with heartfelt wishes across social media platforms. But the sweetest one has come from his wifey, Namrata. She shared a loved-up pic of the duo from their vacay. Namrata, who is hugging ‘MB’ in this adorable pic, penned a special note that read, “Happy birthday MB!! You, you and you for today and every day.” Mahesh Babu Birthday: 7 Priceless Moments of the Guntur Kaaram Star With His Family That You Just Can’t Miss (View Pics).

Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday Post For Mahesh Babu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)