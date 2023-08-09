Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and successful actors in Telugu Cinema. He has starred in numerous successful films and his movies have consistently broken box office records. He is one of the top choices of many filmmakers. The Tollywood superstar, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, is also known for his charming looks apart from his fine acting skills. He is also a role model for many young people. Apart from SSMB’s performances on the big screens, one just can’t ignore how this respected celeb of Tollywood has set major family goals. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Dish Out Family Goals As They Vacay With Kids in Scotland (View Pics).

Mahesh Babu has been a doting husband to Namrata Shirodkar and a loving father to his children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. The Guntur Kaaram star and his wife are one of the most popular couples in Telugu Cinema and they are often seen together at public events and social gatherings. Not just that, the actor even ensures to spend quality time with his kids despite his hectic schedules. From sharing pictures of their family time at home to their fun-filled vacays, Mahesh Babu has flaunted his precious moments with his loved ones on social media. These happy and priceless moments of the family are unmissable. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday today, here’s looking at some of those pictures that gave major family goals. Mahesh Babu–Sitara Ghattamaneni Twin in White at Producer Dil Raju’s Son’s Birthday Bash!

SSMB With His Precious Gems

Tollywood Power Couple

Fabulous Four

Throwback To 2019

Happy Duo

Picture Perfect Moment

Family Is Everything

Here’s wishing Mahesh Babu a very happy birthday. Wishing him a wonderful year ahead and we look forward to seeing him in many more films in the years to come.

