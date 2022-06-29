Namrata Shirodkar is vacaying with her family in the United States. She has shared a glimpse of her fun NYC holiday and the latest Insta post features her alongside her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Dressed in pastel coloured outfits, posing for the camera, they are indeed the cutest mother-daughter duo. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Rendezvous With Bill Gates in America.

Namrata Shirodkar And Sitara Ghattamaneni

