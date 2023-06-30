Dil Raju and Tejaswini (whose name was changed to Vygha Reddy following marriage) had tied the knot in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child in 2022. The ace producer hosted a grand birthday bash as his son turned one and many leading celebs from Tollywood were seen in attendance. Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni too attended the event and grabbed everyone’s attention with their stylish outing. The father – daughter duo twinned in white for the occasion and their pics and videos from the event have gone viral across social media platforms. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju And Vygha Reddy Blessed With Baby Boy!

Mahesh Babu–Sitara Ghattamaneni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh babu (@urstrulymahesh_devote)

Dil Raju With Wife & Son

The Father – Daughter Duo

Superstar #MaheshBabu with Sitara at dilraju son anvai 1st birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/qR72a3e2m4 — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) June 29, 2023

Twinning In White

