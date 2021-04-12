26/11 is deeply etched in our minds and also the loss of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He came, vanquished the evil and laid his life for his country. The Major teaser revives all those memories and fills everyone with a huge sense of gratitude for the martyrs. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhuplial and Saiee Manjrekar. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Check out the Major teaser here...

