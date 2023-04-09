On the occasion of Easter 2023, Mohanlal shared an update about his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban. The superstar took to social media and dropped an intriguing poster revealing that the first look of his action thriller will be out on April 14. The picture shared by the actor sees huge footprints amidst a valley. The movie is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal – Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film’s Shooting Begins; Pics From Jaisalmer Go Viral

Malaikottai Vaaliban Update:

Here's #MalaikottaiVaaliban wishing everyone a happy Easter! On this day of hope, faith and redemption, here's an important update - The First-Look poster of Malaikottai Vaaliban is reaching you on April 14th! Stay tuned in!#MalaikottaiVaalibanFL #LijoJosePellissery pic.twitter.com/upI9eBWr38 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)