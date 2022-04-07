Veteran Malayalam actor Indrans’ mother Gomathi passed away on April 7. Aged 90, she breathed her last at her Thiruvananthapuram residence today morning. As per reports, Gomathi was bedridden from the past few months and was hospitalised yesterday after her health condition worsened.

Indrans’ Mother Gomathi Dies At 90

Malayalam actor #Indran's mother passes awayhttps://t.co/zcZoHGHqZc — TOI ETimes Malayalam (@ETimesMalayalam) April 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)