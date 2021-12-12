There are several celebs from the Indian Cinema who have extended heartfelt wishes to superstar Rajinikanth who celebrates his 71st birthday today. Malayalam actor Mammootty, who worked with Thalaivar in the film Thalapathi that released in 1991, has shared a picture from the Mani Ratnam directorial and extended heartfelt wishes to him. Mammukka wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always.”

Mammukka’s Birthday Post For Rajinikanth

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always. இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பு ரஜினி#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/ramDKn5ob3 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2021

