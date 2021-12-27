Manikka Vinayagam was a popular playback singer and actor in the Tamil film industry. He had debuted as a playback singer with the song “Kannukkulla Gelathi” from Dhill. The veteran who has acted in films such as Gambeeram, Bose, Thozhi among others, passed away due to illness on the night of December 26. He reportedly suffered from a heart attack.

Manikka Vinayagam Dies At 78

