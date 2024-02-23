Manjummel Boys made its theatrical debut on February 22, receiving a warm reception from audiences as a survival thriller. Headlined by Soubin Shahir, the film earned an impressive Rs 3.35 crore on its opening day in Kerala, marking a significant success for director Chidambaram. Manjummel Boys Movie Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Film is a Gripping Survival Thriller with Near-Perfect Execution!

Manjummel Boys Collections

#ManjummelBoys Kerala Boxoffice Day 1 Collection Update: Gross : 3.35 Cr Excellent Start 👏 2nd biggest opening of the year 👌 pic.twitter.com/9K8OkHPrFm — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)