Manjummel Boys, a survival thriller written and directed by Chidambaram, opened to positive response from the audience. The film starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the leading roles has been praised for the engaging storyline, stellar performances and other technical aspects. Udhayanidhi Stalin, film producer, politician and former actor, has called Manjummel Boys ‘Just WOW’. He even congratulated the team for the success of the film. Manjummel Boys Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Film Is an ‘Absolute Triumph’; Director Chidambaram’s Survival Drama Leaves Audience Impressed.

Manjummel Boys Review By Udhayanidhi Stalin

Watched #ManjummelBoys 👍🏽👍🏽 ! Just WOW! Don’t miss it ! Congratz to the team ! @GokulamMovies — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) February 25, 2024

