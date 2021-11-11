Earlier it was reported that Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will directly stream on Amazon Prime Video. However now, the superstar himself has set the record straight that the historical drama will not go the OTT route, but instead will release in theatres worldwide on December 2. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar is said to be made on a super budget of Rs 100 crore.

