Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the release date and time of the trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham aka Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The grand trailer will drop at 4:00 pm on November 30. Fans of Mohanlal obviously cannot keep calm, as after several glimpse from the flick finally the makers will drop the trailer of the historical drama. Stay tuned!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)