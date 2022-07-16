Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja would be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming flick that is tentatively titled as Mega 154. The film helmed by KS Ravindra aka director Bobby is the upcoming movie produced under Mythri Movie Makers banner. Ravi Teja tweets, “Extremely Happy & Delighted to be a Part of Annaya, Megastar @KChiruTweets’ gari film after many Long Years”. Mega 154: Biju Menon To Appear Alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi on His Next Movie!

Ravi Teja Joins Mega 154

