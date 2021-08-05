The first promo of the much-awaited show MasterChef Telugu, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as the host is finally out. It sees the actress in a stunning mini dress wherein she talks about the show as well as her love for food. Fabulous is the word! The show will air on Gemini TV.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

