Pictures of Chiranjeevi’s visit to the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala with his wife Surekha Konidala have taken internet by storm. It’s a temple dedicated to the Lord Guruvayurappan and Chiranjeevi can be seen offering prayers. Tollywood’s megastar and his wife are seen dressed in traditional attires.

Chiranjeevi With Surekha Konidala At Guruvayur Temple

