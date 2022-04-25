The official teaser of the much awaited Malayalam movie Meri Awas Suno is out! Written and directed by Prajesh Sen and produced by B Rakesh, the film stars Jayasurya and Manju Warrier in key roles. The plot of the South film revolves around Abhish, a radio jockey, who gets diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. However, he gets hopeful in life after meeting a speech therapist. Jayasurya Celebrates 18 Years of Togetherness With Wife Saritha by Sharing Lovely Pics on Instagram!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)