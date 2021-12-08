The makers of Minnal Murali have dropped the track titled “Edukka Kaashayi” and it is a fun, vibrant track starring film’s lead actor Tovino Thomas. This song has been composed by Shaan Rehman, who is best known for composing songs for films Thattathin Marayathu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, the song “Jimikki Kammal” from Velipadinte Pusthakam among others. “Edukka Kaashayi” is going to serve as a treat for all fans of Tovino and Shaan. The song has been crooned by Swetha Ashok.

Watch Minnal Murali Song Edukka Kaashayi Below:

