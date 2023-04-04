The Mission is on! Good news for Arun Vijay's fans. Recently, the makers of Mission Chapter I released the teaser of the upcoming film. Apart from Arun Vijay, actors Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan will play key roles in the film. The Teaser will released on April 5, sharp at 5PM. Arun Vijay Reveals He Wants Rohit Shetty To Remake Yaanai in Hindi With Shraddha Kapoor.

Check The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)