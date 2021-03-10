South star superstar Mohanlal has finally received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He took to social media to share the news and also teased fans with a few pictures from the hospital. In his post, he thanked the government, medical staff for their continuous efforts.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)