After huge hits like Mayanadi and Virus, Tovino Thomas has once again joined hands with Aashiq Abu for Naaradha. The makers of the film released an exciting trailer today (December 25) where one can see Tovino in the role of a journalist. His character is named Chandra Prakash and he is someone who will go to any extent in order to survive in the system. The film will hit the theatres on January 27.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

