Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer: Tovino Thomas Plays a Police Officer Investigating Two Cases That Shocked Kerala (Watch Video)
In Anweshippin Kandethum, Tovino Thomas takes on the role of a resolute police officer tackling two gripping crimes in Kerala. The film is slated for release on February 9th.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2024 06:11 PM IST