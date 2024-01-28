The trailer for Tovino Thomas' upcoming film, Anweshippin Kandethum, has been released, and it looks intriguing. Thomas portrays a determined police officer pursuing two significant cases that rocked Kerala. Embodying the character of a diligent law enforcer, he delves into the enigmatic depths of the terrain while his team of officers unofficially endeavors to decipher the mysteries. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose, this film promises an enthralling journey into the world of crime and suspense. Anweshippin Kandethum Teaser: Tovino Thomas as a Cop Shows His Quest for Truth, Film Set To Release on February 9 (Watch Video).

Watch Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer:

