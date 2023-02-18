Telugu Actor Taraka Ratna passes away at 39 after being in critical condition at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru. He was in bed for the last 23 days ever after suffering a massive heart attack on Jan 27th and fainted all of a sudden at a roadshow in the Chittoor district. Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Allari Naresh among others paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies at 39; Actor-Politician Had Been Hospitalised After Collapsing at a Political Rally.

Chiranjeevi

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔 Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Mahesh Babu

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Ravi Teja

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

Allari Naresh

A dear friend and very humble human, it’s heartbreaking to see him gone so soon. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace babai. #TarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/T72HMwaohQ — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 18, 2023

Sree Vishnu

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/oObwmwyYfg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) February 18, 2023

Sai Dharma Tej

Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna. Gone too soon anna. Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 18, 2023

Allu Arjun

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

