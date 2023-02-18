Telugu Actor Taraka Ratna passes away at 39 after being in critical condition at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru. He was in bed for the last 23 days ever after suffering a massive heart attack on Jan 27th and fainted all of a sudden at a roadshow in the Chittoor district. Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Allari Naresh among others paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies at 39; Actor-Politician Had Been Hospitalised After Collapsing at a Political Rally.

Chiranjeevi

Mahesh Babu

Ravi Teja

Allari Naresh

Sree Vishnu

Sai Dharma Tej

Allu Arjun

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)