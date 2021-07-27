Navarasa trailer is here and it is mind-blowing. If the interchanging visuals left us intrigued to the highest order, the pulsating music left us vibing for it. The series stars Suriya, Siddharth, Parvathy, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Revathy among others and has nine stories directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun KM, and Vasanth S Sai. The series will stream on Netflix on August 6.

