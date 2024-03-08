For quite some time, rumours of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's divorce have been making headlines. Finally, on Thursday, Nayanthara shared a perfect family photo and clarified that all is well between the couple. In the photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh twinned in black outfits and sat beside each other, holding their sons Uyir and Ulgham in their arms. The Jawan actress tagged her husband and wrote, 'Travelling with my boys... After soooo long (red heart emojis)'. Nayanthara's Husband Vignesh Shivan Dispels Divorce Rumours After Actress 'Unfollows' Him on Instagram.

Nayanthara puts an end to divorce rumours with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their sons (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)