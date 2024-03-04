Director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been showered with admiration for their enduring love story. Married in a lavish ceremony in June 2022, they later welcomed twin surrogate babies. Recent rumours about their relationship surfaced when Vignesh was not found on Nayanthara's Instagram followers list, and last, the Jawan actress posted a cryptic message hinting at struggles. However, Vignesh dispelled the rumours by showcasing Nayanthara's skincare brand's success and expressed his unwavering love for her, stating that her happiness is paramount to him. Vignesh told Chennai Times, "The love on my baby Nayanthara's face is all that I love', quashing the divorce rumours which were making rounds on social media. South Star Nayanthara Give Credit To her Fans For her Success, Says 'Not Easy To Be In Film Industry, Feel Blessed For Love'.

Vignesh Shivan's Comment On His Wife Nayanthara:

Director #VigneshShivan puts an end to rumours of divorce with #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/z13V5RAj9W — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) March 4, 2024

